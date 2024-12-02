Jason Clarke Cast as Alex Murdaugh in Upcoming Hulu Limited Series

The “Oppenheimer” star will play the real-life convicted killer.

Jason Clarke has been tapped to portray the infamous real-life convicted killer Alex Mardaugh in Hulu’s upcoming limited series focusing on the topic.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Oppenheimer star will portray convicted killer Alex Murdaugh in Hulu’s untitled Murdaugh Murders limited series.

star will portray convicted killer Alex Murdaugh in Hulu’s untitled Murdaugh Murders limited series. He’ll be playing opposite Patricia Arquette, who plays the family matriarch, Maggie.

Hailing from co-creator and showrunner Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr, the true-crime drama follows Alex Murdaugh, who on the surface seems to have it all: wealth, status, and unchecked privilege in rural Hampton County, South Carolina where four generations of Murdaughs have built a sprawling legal dynasty.

But when a deadly accident shines a harsh spotlight on Alex, his wife Maggie, and their sons Buster and Paul, the almighty Murdaugh facade begins to crumble leading Alex to take increasingly desperate measures to preserve the family name and protect his dark secrets.

The series is based on Maggie and Alex Murdaugh’s stranger-than-fiction family drama, an account drawing from countless hours of reporting by Mandy Matney – journalist and creator of the popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast .

. Nick Antosca (The Act) and Alex Hedlund for Eat the Cat will executive produce alongside Matney.

More Disney TV News: