Hulu Developing True-Crime Drama Based on “Murdaugh Murders” Podcast

According to Deadline, Hulu is developing Murdaugh Murders, a crime story about a real-life family explored in Mandy Matney’s popular podcast of the same name.

  • The series aims to be the definitive account of Alex Murdaugh, a member of the prominent South Carolina legal family who has faced dozens of embezzlement and other criminal charges.
  • Here’s the official logline from UCP: “The series will be based on Alex Murdaugh’s stranger-than-fiction family drama, a riveting account drawing from countless hours of reporting by Matney, as well as exclusive, insider knowledge from years spent following the case.”
  • Matney’s podcast has delivered over 26 million downloads across 41 episodes since it was launched on June 22nd, 2021.
  • Michael D. Fuller (Locke & Key) and Erin Lee Carr (Britney vs Spears) will create, write and executive produce the series. Other executive producers are Matney, and Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund for Eat the Cat.
  • The project was first picked up by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group back in April.

