Hulu Developing True-Crime Drama Based on “Murdaugh Murders” Podcast

According to Deadline, Hulu is developing Murdaugh Murders, a crime story about a real-life family explored in Mandy Matney’s popular podcast of the same name.

The series aims to be the definitive account of Alex Murdaugh, a member of the prominent South Carolina legal family who has faced dozens of embezzlement and other criminal charges.

Here’s the official logline from UCP: “The series will be based on Alex Murdaugh’s stranger-than-fiction family drama, a riveting account drawing from countless hours of reporting by Matney, as well as exclusive, insider knowledge from years spent following the case.”

Matney's podcast has delivered over 26 million downloads across 41 episodes since it was launched on June 22nd, 2021.

Michael D. Fuller ( Locke & Key ) and Erin Lee Carr ( Britney vs Spears ) will create, write and executive produce the series. Other executive producers are Matney, and Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund for Eat the Cat.

The project was first picked up by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group back in April.

