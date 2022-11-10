Mandy Moore to Star in Hulu Original Series “Twin Flames”

Former This Is Us and Tangled star Mandy Moore is set to star in an executive produce a new Hulu Original series titled Twin Flames, according to Deadline.

Moore, known to Disney fans as the voice of Rapunzel in Tangled , will reunite with This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

, will reunite with co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Twin Flames will be written and executive produced by Rebecca Addelman.

will be written and executive produced by Rebecca Addelman. The series tells the true story of two women who find themselves seduced by the online teachings of a couple who preach that every person has a soul mate called a “Twin Flame” and must do whatever it takes to be with that person. Desperate to find true love, these two are swept into the increasingly dangerous waters of the Twin Flame Universe.

Twin Flames is based on the hit Wonder podcast of the same name, which it #1 on Apple Podcasts.

What they’re saying: