Searchlight Pictures’ “Quasi” Releasing April 20th, 2023 on Hulu

According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures will be releasing Broken Lizard’s Quasi, a satirical take on The Hunchback of Notre Dame, on April 20th, 2023, on Hulu.



  • Quasi stars Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske and Adrianne Palicki.
  • Heffernan serves as director and penned the script alongside Lemme, Chandrasekhar, Soter and Stolhanske.
  • Quasi is the story of a hapless hunchback who only yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the King of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other.
  • It will be released on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

