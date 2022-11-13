Searchlight Pictures’ “Quasi” Releasing April 20th, 2023 on Hulu

According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures will be releasing Broken Lizard’s Quasi, a satirical take on The Hunchback of Notre Dame, on April 20th, 2023, on Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Quasi stars Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske and Adrianne Palicki.
- Heffernan serves as director and penned the script alongside Lemme, Chandrasekhar, Soter and Stolhanske.
- Quasi is the story of a hapless hunchback who only yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the King of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other.
- It will be released on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.
More Disney Movie News:
- Ahead of the Disney+ premiere of Disenchanted on November 18th, ABC will be airing the original Enchanted for the first time on Thursday, November 17th.
- Disney+ has released the official trailer and key art for the upcoming documentary film Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?
- Searchlight Pictures has released a new trailer and the poster for their upcoming film, Chevalier, which is slated to be released in theaters on April 7th, 2023.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now