Searchlight Pictures’ “Quasi” Releasing April 20th, 2023 on Hulu

According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures will be releasing Broken Lizard’s Quasi, a satirical take on The Hunchback of Notre Dame, on April 20th, 2023, on Hulu.

stars Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske and Adrianne Palicki. Heffernan serves as director and penned the script alongside Lemme, Chandrasekhar, Soter and Stolhanske.

is the story of a hapless hunchback who only yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the King of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other. It will be released on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

