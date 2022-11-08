Searchlight Pictures Releases New Trailer, Poster For Upcoming “Chevalier”

Searchlight Pictures has released a new trailer and the poster for their upcoming film, Chevalier, which is slated to be released in theaters on April 7th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

Searchlight Pictures has released a new trailer for their upcoming film, Chevalier, which was also screened at the recent Toronto International Film Festival.

which was also screened at the recent Toronto International Film Festival. Inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a tour de force performance) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) herself and her court.

The studio also released a new poster for the film as well, seen below.

As mentioned above, the film was an official selection of the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, and our very own Bill Gowsell was able to see the film and provide a review, which you can check out here.

Searchlight Pictures has most recently released titles including the whodunit See How They Run The Banshees of Inisherin The Menu Empire of Light

Chevalier is set to arrive in theaters on April 7th, 2023.