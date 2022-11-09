Disney+ Releases Trailer and Key Art for “Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?”

Disney+ has released the official trailer and key art for the upcoming documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

The intimate and inspirational documentary from Disney Branded Television and Ideal Partners follows the beloved actress and singer on her journey to fulfill a lifelong dream to headline Madison Square Garden.

Take an in-depth look at Idina Menzel as you’ve never seen her before when the film premieres December 9th, only on Disney+.

Beloved Tony Award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel’s many triumphs include iconic Broadway roles in productions of Rent and Wicked as well as the legendary voice of Elsa in Frozen . Yet one dream goal has evaded her grasp: to headline a concert at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City.

filmmaker Anne McCabe captures Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all while preparing to finally realize her dream.

