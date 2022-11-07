Lin-Manuel Miranda to Play Hermes in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ original series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, as shared today on the streamer’s official Twitter account.
- Miranda joins a cast that recently added Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy
About Percy Jackson And The Olympians:
- Percy Jackson And The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.
- With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.
- The Highly-Anticipated Percy Jackson series was teased recently at the recent D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, showcasing some of what fans can expect to see when the show debuts.
- Previously, it was announced that Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp, as well as Dior Goodjohn, Charlie Bushnell, and Olivea Morton would be added to the new series.
- The series is currently in production, but no official release date has been given at this time.
