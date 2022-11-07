Lin-Manuel Miranda to Play Hermes in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ original series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, as shared today on the streamer’s official Twitter account.

Miranda is set to play Hermes, the Greek messenger god, in the upcoming series.

Miranda is known best as the creator and star of the hit Broadway show Hamilton but he also had a hand in creating music for Disney’s Moana and voiced multiple characters in DuckTales

A message from the messenger god himself: @Lin_Manuel Miranda is Hermes in #PercyJackson and the Olympians, an Original series coming to #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/ncXp0Rl8Un — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 7, 2022

Miranda joins a cast that recently added Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy

About Percy Jackson And The Olympians:

tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

The Highly-Anticipated Percy Jackson series was teased recently

The series is currently in production, but no official release date has been given at this time.