Megan Mullally and Others Added to Cast of Upcoming Disney+ Percy Jackson Series

The upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series coming to Disney+ has reportedly added five new additions to its cast, including star Megan Mullally, according to Variety.

Said to be joining the cast of the new original series set directly for the streamer are Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp, all set to appear in recurring guest star roles.

The cast joins previously announced cast, including lead Walker Scobell, and co-stars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries.

Mullally, known for her role as Karen in Will & Grace, is set to play Alecto, a.k.a. Mrs. Dodds, Percy’s strict, irascible math teacher who may act monstrous at times, because she is. She’s one of the three Furies, known as Alecto, who loyally serves Hades, the god of the underworld.

Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The League, The Good Place) will play Dionysus, a.k.a. Mr. D. The irritable and sarcastic Mr. D runs Camp Half Blood, a camp for the demigods.

Kull (Super Pumped, NOS4A2, Big Little Lies) will appear as Sally Jackson, Percy's loving, protective and selfless mother. Sally raised her son knowing that one day she'll have to give him up to the dangerous world of the Olympian gods.

Turman (Women of the Movement, The Wire, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) will play Chiron, a.k.a Mr. Brunner. Disguised as Percy's Latin teacher Mr. Brunner, Chiron is the famed centaur and trainer of heroes who provides Percy with moral guidance when needed.

Sharp (Enlightened, Blunt Talk, On the Verge) will play Gabe Ugliano, Sally's selfish, brash, and combative husband as well as Percy's stepfather.

The news of the casting comes as the series kicks off production in Vancouver.

The new live-action adaptation of the books by Rick Riordan is set to tell the fantastical tale of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.