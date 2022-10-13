Suzanne Cryer, Adam Copeland, Jessica Parker Kennedy Join Cast of “Percy Jackson” Series Coming to Disney+

The upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series at Disney+ has added three new actors to their growing list of cast members.

Based on the novels by Rick Riordan, the series will now include Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy.

series in production for Disney+. Based on the novels by Rick Riordan, the series will now include Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy. The three will join that already announced cast, including series lead Walker Scobell, and regulars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries.

Copeland is set to appear in a recurring guest starring role, playing Ares, the god of war. The character is “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes.” Fans may recognize the actor as “Edge,” a WWE Hall of Famer who recently returned to the ring in 2020. He can also be seen in shows like Vikings and The Flash.

and Suzanne Cryer will portray Echidna, The Mother of Monsters, who is “dangerous, intimidating, and strangely maternal. She enjoys her task of challenging heroes and will test Percy’s faith in the gods.” Cryer has starred in numerous comedy series, including ABC Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place, as well as HBO’s Silicon Valley.

as well as HBO’s Kennedy will take on the role of Medusa, guest starring as the gorgon who was wronged by the gods and bitter. Medusa lives in isolation until travelers stumble on her emporium. She is welcoming to some and a threat to others.”

Kennedy also appeared in The Flash and other roles on The Old Man on FX Colony at USA Network.

The series is currently in production, but no official release date has been given at this time.