“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Teaser Revealed

The cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians took the stage during the Disney Branded Television panel at D23 Expo today. As a result, the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ series was revealed.
- A new nearly-minute-long teaser for Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been released.
- This came after the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series took the stage at the D23 Expo today.
- Despite the release of the teaser, no date has been given for the premiere of the new series.
- You can watch the new teaser for Percy Jackson and the Olympians below.
About Percy Jackson And The Olympians:
- Percy Jackson And The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.
- With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.
