“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Teaser Revealed

The cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians took the stage during the Disney Branded Television panel at D23 Expo today. As a result, the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ series was revealed.

A new nearly-minute-long teaser for Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been released.

has been released. This came after the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series took the stage at the D23 Expo today.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast take the stage together for the first time together ever! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/kmzgj1gPGt — LaughingPlace.com @ D23 Expo (@laughing_place) September 10, 2022

Despite the release of the teaser, no date has been given for the premiere of the new series.

You can watch the new teaser for Percy Jackson and the Olympians below.

About Percy Jackson And The Olympians:

Percy Jackson And The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.