“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Teaser Revealed

The cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians took the stage during the Disney Branded Television panel at D23 Expo today. As a result, the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ series was revealed.

About Percy Jackson And The Olympians:

  • Percy Jackson And The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.
  • With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.
