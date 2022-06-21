Three New Guest Stars Join the Cast of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

Three new guest stars have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The official Percy Jackson Twitter account announced the addition of the following guest cast: Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit

They join a slew of other cast members that recently joined the series

The new live-action adaptation of the books by Rick Riordan is set to tell the fantastical tale of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

