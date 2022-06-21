Three New Guest Stars Join the Cast of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

Three new guest stars have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
- The official Percy Jackson Twitter account announced the addition of the following guest cast:
- Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan
- Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue
- Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit
- They join a slew of other cast members that recently joined the series.
- The new live-action adaptation of the books by Rick Riordan is set to tell the fantastical tale of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.
- Disney+ has released a list of everything coming to the streaming service in July. Highlights include a new seasonal short from The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, National Geographic’s America the Beautiful, and the Season 3 premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
- Celebrating the first day of Summer, a trailer for LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation has been released, coming to Disney+ on August 5th.
- Disneyland Paris is now offering up to a year of free Disney+ when guests (but not U.S. ones) book Hotel + Tickets packages.
