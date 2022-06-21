If you purchase a hotel plus ticket package or an Annual Pass for Disneyland Paris, you can now enjoy up to a year of free Disney+.

What's Happening:

Those who purchase Disneyland Paris hotel plus ticket package can now redeem up to a year of Disney+ for free.

Meanwhile, those who purchase park tickets or Pass Annuels can also take advantage of Disney+ offers.

Note that this is for new bookings only (or new pass purchases/renewals) and cannot be redeemed by active subscribers.

Also notable is that the offer only applies to guests 18+ residing in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal and Denmark.

The free Disney+ period offered depends on which product you purchase:

Book any Hotel + Tickets package in a Disney Hotel and enjoy 12 months of Disney+. 3 Months with Park Tickets : Buy tickets worth £63 or more (excluding special events) and enjoy 3 months of Disney+

: Buy tickets worth £63 or more (excluding special events) and enjoy 3 months of Disney+ 30 Days with an Annual Pass: Buy or renew an Annual Pass and enjoy 30 days of Disney+

How it Works: (according to the website)

Make a Booking:

Book your Park Ticket (min. £63 excluding special events), Hotel + Tickets package or Annual Pass.

Check Your Inbox:

You’ll receive an email within 48 hours of your booking confirmation with an activation link. Specific conditions apply to Annual Pass. See details below.

Sign Up for Disney+:

Open the Disney+ activation email and you'll be directed to the Disney+ website. Make sure you activate your subscription before the time limit indicated in the email.

Start Streaming:

Sit back, relax and stream the latest movies, exclusive TV shows and all your Disney favorites.

Am I eligible if I previously had Disney+?