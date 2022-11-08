Disney Reveals 164.2 Million Current Disney+ Subscribers

During today’s Walt Disney Company quarterly earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed a large increase in Disney+ subscriber numbers.
- Disney+ has an impressive 164.2 million subscribers compared to 118.1 million at the end of last year.
- That number is a 12.1 million increase in subscribers from the previous quarter.
- Disney still expects Disney+ to be profitable in their 2024 fiscal year, projecting somewhere between 300 and 350 million subscribers by that time.
- Disney will make Disney+ profitable by increasing prices, adding advertising, lowering marketing spending, and prioritizing high-impact content.
- Disney's streaming losses were $1.47 billion in the last quarter. This compares to $630 million in the 4th quarter of last year.
- Meanwhile, ESPN+ went up to 24.3 million subscribers from 17.1 million.
- Hulu had the slowest growth in subscribers going from 47.2 million to 43.8 million. Regular Hulu was up 8% while Hulu with Live TV went up 10%.
- Another interesting note is that 40% of domestic Disney+ subscribers are in the Disney Bundle, the package that bundles together Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.
- Disney CEO Bob Chapek said today that going forward, the company is primarily focused on profitability over subscriber growth for their streaming services.
