Sasheer Zamata Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”

Marvel continues to add to the already impressive cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Sasheer Zamata is the latest name added to the list of talent for the series, according to Deadline.

No details have been shared regarding who Zamata might be playing, but it is reported to be a recurring role in the series.

Zamata is best known for her run on Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2017 and her role on the Hulu Woke ABC Home Economics

from 2014 to 2017 and her role on the The comedian is also no stranger to the Marvel Universe. She was a guest on “ Marvel’s Storyboards

In addition to Zamata’s casting, Deadline also reports that comedian Eric Andre has also been booked for one episode on the series, though Marvel has not yet commented.

The casting news comes after we recently learned that Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza had joined the series Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia

star The all join a cast that already included Joe Locke Emma Caufield WandaVision

About Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Originally titled, Agatha: House of Harkness , Coven of Chaos is set for a Winter 2023 debut on Disney+

, is set for a Winter 2023 debut on The series will see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as Agatha Harkness.

The series has been described as a dark comedy, but exact plot details have not been shared at this time.

Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of WandaVision, is attached to write and executive produce the new series.

Agatha’s story was left open in the finale of WandaVision, when Wanda left the villain behind to live out a mind-controlled life in Westview.

She instantly became one of Marvel