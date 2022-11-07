Sasheer Zamata Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”

Marvel continues to add to the already impressive cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Sasheer Zamata is the latest name added to the list of talent for the series, according to Deadline.
- No details have been shared regarding who Zamata might be playing, but it is reported to be a recurring role in the series.
- Zamata is best known for her run on Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2017 and her role on the Hulu Original series Woke and she can currently be seen on ABC’s Home Economics.
- The comedian is also no stranger to the Marvel Universe. She was a guest on “Marvel’s Storyboards,” a YouTube series starring Marvel’s former Chief Creative Officer.
- In addition to Zamata’s casting, Deadline also reports that comedian Eric Andre has also been booked for one episode on the series, though Marvel has not yet commented.
- The casting news comes after we recently learned that Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza had joined the series, along with Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia.
- The all join a cast that already included Joe Locke and Emma Caufield. The latter will be reprising her role from WandaVision.
About Agatha: Coven of Chaos
- Originally titled, Agatha: House of Harkness, Coven of Chaos is set for a Winter 2023 debut on Disney+.
- The series will see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as Agatha Harkness.
- The series has been described as a dark comedy, but exact plot details have not been shared at this time.
- Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of WandaVision, is attached to write and executive produce the new series.
- Agatha’s story was left open in the finale of WandaVision, when Wanda left the villain behind to live out a mind-controlled life in Westview.
- She instantly became one of Marvel’s most popular new characters, thanks in large part to the original song “Agatha All Along,” which went on to win an Emmy award for Best Original Music.
