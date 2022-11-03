Marvel’s “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” Adds Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia to Cast

Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia have been added to the cast of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ original series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, according to Deadline.

. Details about their roles have not been shared at this time.

Ahn is known for roles in a number of hit series, including Supernatural, Billions and Orange is the New Black .

and . Dizzia also had a major role in Orange is the New Black in addition to 13 Reasons Why , Emergence and The Staircase .

in addition to , and . The casting news comes just a day after we learned that Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza had joined the series

star The all join a cast that already included Joe Locke Emma Caufield WandaVision.

About Agatha: Coven of Chaos