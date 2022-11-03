Marvel’s “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” Adds Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia to Cast

Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia have been added to the cast of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ original series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, according to Deadline.
- Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia are joining Kathryn Hahn in Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
- Details about their roles have not been shared at this time.
- Ahn is known for roles in a number of hit series, including Supernatural, Billions and Orange is the New Black.
- Dizzia also had a major role in Orange is the New Black in addition to 13 Reasons Why, Emergence and The Staircase.
- The casting news comes just a day after we learned that Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza had joined the series as well.
- The all join a cast that already included Joe Locke and Emma Caufield. The latter will be reprising her role from WandaVision.
About Agatha: Coven of Chaos
- Originally titled, Agatha: House of Harkness, Coven of Chaos is set for a Winter 2023 debut on Disney+.
- The series will see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as Agatha Harkness.
- The series has been described as a dark comedy, but exact plot details have not been shared at this time.
- Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of WandaVision, is attached to write and executive produce the new series.
- Agatha’s story was left open in the finale of WandaVision, when Wanda left the villain behind to live out a mind-controlled life in Westview.
- She instantly became one of Marvel’s most popular new characters, thanks in large part to the original song “Agatha All Along,” which went on to win an Emmy award for Best Original Music.