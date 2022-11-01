Joe Locke Joins Marvel Series “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” for Disney+

Joe Locke, known for his role in Netflix’s Heartstopper, has been cast as the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the upcoming Marvel series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, according to Deadline.

Kathyrn Hahn will reprise her role as the wicked Agatha Harkness from WandaVision in Agatha: Coven of Chaos .

Just announced to be joining her is Joe Locke of Heartstopper fame.

fame. Locke’s character and plot details are being kept under wraps

Also returning for the series is Emma Caulfield, reprising the role of Dottie WandaVision .

Originally titled Agatha: House of Harkness, Coven of Chaos is set for a Winter 2023 debut on Disney+.

, is set for a Winter 2023 debut on The series has been described as a dark comedy, but exact plot details have not been shared at this time.

Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of WandaVision, is attached to write and executive produce the new series.

Agatha's story was left open in the finale of WandaVision, when Wanda left the villain behind to live out a mind-controlled life in Westview.

, when Wanda left the villain behind to live out a mind-controlled life in Westview. She instantly became one of Marvel’s most popular new characters, thanks in large part to the original song “Agatha All Along,” which went on to win an Emmy award for Best Original Music.

It was recently revealed that a second WandaVision spinoff is in the works