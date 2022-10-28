Marvel Developing “WandaVision” Spinoff Series “Vision Quest” for Disney+

An exciting new development comes to us from Deadline, as Marvel is reportedly developing a second WandaVision spinoff series focusing on Paul Bettany’s Vision for Disney+.

What’s Happening:

, rumored to be about Vision (Bettany) trying to regain his memory and humanity. While the focus is on Vision, word is there is a possibility for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to appear, which would make sense given how interconnected the two characters’ stories are in the MCU.

creator, writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer will oversee , as she is doing with the other spinoff series, . The new spinoff is being unofficially referred to by some as the White Vision project after the most recent on-screen version of the character.

, White Vision was created by S.W.O.R.D. by rebuilding and reactivating Vision’s body and sent on a mission to destroy Wanda and her “Conditional” Vision. The two Visions had an epic showdown in the final ninth episode of WandaVision , which culminated in a moment of clarity where White Vision declared, “I Am Vision,” swooped up to the sky and disappeared, setting up the potential spinoff.

The two Visions had an epic showdown in the final ninth episode of WandaVision, which culminated in a moment of clarity where White Vision declared, "I Am Vision," swooped up to the sky and disappeared, setting up the potential spinoff.