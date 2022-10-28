Marvel Developing “WandaVision” Spinoff Series “Vision Quest” for Disney+

An exciting new development comes to us from Deadline, as Marvel is reportedly developing a second WandaVision spinoff series focusing on Paul Bettany’s Vision for Disney+.
- Marvel has opened a writers room for a potential new series titled Vision Quest, rumored to be about Vision (Bettany) trying to regain his memory and humanity.
- While the focus is on Vision, word is there is a possibility for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to appear, which would make sense given how interconnected the two characters’ stories are in the MCU.
- WandaVision creator, writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer will oversee Vision Quest, as she is doing with the other WandaVision spinoff series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
- The new spinoff is being unofficially referred to by some as the White Vision project after the most recent on-screen version of the character.
- Introduced at the end of Episode 8 of WandaVision, White Vision was created by S.W.O.R.D. by rebuilding and reactivating Vision’s body and sent on a mission to destroy Wanda and her “Conditional” Vision.
- The two Visions had an epic showdown in the final ninth episode of WandaVision, which culminated in a moment of clarity where White Vision declared, “I Am Vision,” swooped up to the sky and disappeared, setting up the potential spinoff.
