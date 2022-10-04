Emma Caulfield Returning as Dottie in “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”

Emma Caulfield, who portrayed Dottie in WandaVision, will reprise her role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Emma Caulfield will reprise her role as Dottie, the neighbor to Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda that some theorized would be the big bad of WandaVision .

. Of course, the big bad was actually neighbor Agnes, otherwise known as powerful witch Agatha Harkness (Kathyrn Hahn), on whom this new series will revolve around.

Caulfield shared the news of her casting in an interview with Vanity Fair published Tuesday

Caulfield noted that writer Jac Schaeffer and the Coven team were among those she told about her diagnosis, so they could help accommodate her needs during the shoot.

She is known for her work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, with her credits also including work on Good Girls, Once Upon a Time and Supergirl.

About Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Originally titled, Agatha: House of Harkness, Coven of Chaos is set for a Winter 2023 debut on Disney+

The series will see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as Agatha Harkness.

The series has been described as a dark comedy, but exact plot details have not been shared at this time.

Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of WandaVision, is attached to write and executive produce the new series.

Agatha's story was left open in the finale of WandaVision, when Wanda left the villain behind to live out a mind-controlled life in Westview.

, when Wanda left the villain behind to live out a mind-controlled life in Westview. She instantly became one of Marvel