Aubrey Plaza Joins the Cast of Upcoming Marvel Studios Series “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”

According to Variety, Aubrey Plaza will be joining the upcoming Marvel Studios series Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+.
What's Happening:
- Aubrey Plaza has been added to the cast of the Marvel Studios series Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+.
- The series will be a spinoff of Marvel’s show WandaVision.
- No plot details have been released as of yet. Marvel does not comment on projects that they have in the works, but hopefully more details will be given soon.
- Plaza has previously appeared in Parks and Recreation, Legion, Dirty Grandpa, Ingrid Goes West, Emily the Criminal, Parks and Recreation, The White Lotus, and Little Demon.