“Indiana Jones” TV Series In Development at Disney+

With the return of Indiana Jones to the big screen in 2023, Disney is also looking to develop the world of the famous archaeologist into a TV series for Disney+, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Variety’s sources state that Disney and Lucasfilm have specifically been bringing up the possibility of a streaming show set in the world of the globe trotting archaeologists in general meetings with writers of late.
- No writers are currently attached to the project, nor are any potential plot ideas or details.
- With Harrison Ford stating that the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film will be his last time playing the character, this new series could potentially feature a different actor in the role.
- Disney is currently exploring a number of options to keep the franchise going, which could mean a series, new films, other media, or a combination thereof.
- This however would not be the first Indiana Jones TV series, as The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles aired for two seasons on ABC from 1992-1993, with four made-for-TV specials airing on The Family Channel (now Freeform) between 1994 and 1996.
More on Indiana Jones 5:
- The legendary John Williams recently debuted “Helena’s Theme” from the upcoming film in a live performance at the Hollywood Bowl.
- Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel join Spielberg as producers on the film, while James Mangold is directing.
- Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold co-wrote the script.
- The project was first announced back in 2016, originally expected to hit theaters in 2019. At the time, it was being written by David Koepp, who wrote the screenplay for Jurassic Park and the previous Indiana Jones film, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
- Along with the return of Harrison Ford to the iconic role, the cast also includes:
- Antonio Banderas
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge
- Mads Mikkelsen
- Boyd Holbrook
- Shaunette Renée Wilson
- Story details have not been announced at this time, nor is a real title for the film known beyond “Indiana Jones 5″ and little is known of what the production will entail.
- The fifth Indiana Jones film is set to hit theaters on June 30th, 2023.