“Indiana Jones” TV Series In Development at Disney+

With the return of Indiana Jones to the big screen in 2023, Disney is also looking to develop the world of the famous archaeologist into a TV series for Disney+, according to Variety.

Variety’s sources state that Disney and Lucasfilm have specifically been bringing up the possibility of a streaming show set in the world of the globe trotting archaeologists in general meetings with writers of late.

No writers are currently attached to the project, nor are any potential plot ideas or details.

With Harrison Ford stating that the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film will be his last time playing the character, this new series could potentially feature a different actor in the role.

Disney is currently exploring a number of options to keep the franchise going, which could mean a series, new films, other media, or a combination thereof.

This however would not be the first Indiana Jones TV series, as The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles aired for two seasons on ABC Freeform

