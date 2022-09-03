John Williams Debuts “Helena’s Theme” from “Indiana Jones 5” at The Hollywood Bowl

Last night, during a concert at The Hollywood Bowl, the legendary John Williams debuted “Helena’s Theme” from the upcoming Indiana Jones 5.

Williams explained to those in attendance that the new theme was for the character played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and referred to it as “Helena’s Theme.”

Little is known about Waller-Bridge’s character or Indiana Jones 5 in general.

You can check out John Williams' "Helena's Theme" in the video below:

More on Indiana Jones 5: