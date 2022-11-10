Hulu’s “This Fool” Renewed for a Second Season

Hulu Original comedy series This Fool, which hails from ABC Signature, has been renewed for a second season with ten episodes.

The first season premiered on August 12 and all ten episodes are now streaming on Hulu.

This Fool is written and executive produced by Chris Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson. Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen also serve as executive producers on the series.

The news comes on the heels of a banner year in comedy for Hulu Originals, including Only Murders in the Building's seventeen Emmy nominations, renewals for The Great for a third season and How I Met Your Father for a second, and upcoming 2023 premieres for The Other Black Girl and History of the World Part II.

Season One Synopsis:

This Fool is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers around Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family.

