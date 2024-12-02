A new group of promo posters for Dream Productions has introduced the world to the fictional horror franchise that is Zombie Llama, as dreamt up by Inside Out’s Riley as a recurring nightmare.

The upcoming Disney+ animated series is a continuation of the Inside Out characters and world, set between the first and second films. The Dream Productions concept was introduced in Inside Out 2 as a movie studio-like setting inside Riley’s mind where her dreams are created. The Zombie Llama posters were shared by the Pixar Instagram account with the caption “For the perfect stocking stuffers inside the world of Riley’s mind, the Zombie Llama box collection is a must!”

In a fun touch, there is no consistency across the film logos as to whether the Zombie Llama franchise uses regular numbers or roman numerals for its sequel titles. This is something that is a bit of a tradition in long-running horror series, as seen with various sequels for Friday the 13th, Halloween, and Scream bouncing between the two different numbering formats.

In the four-episode series, Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams.

Dream Productions also features the voices of Maya Rudolph and Ally Maki, along with several Inside Out 2 stars reprising their roles, including: Amy Poehler (“Joy”) Kensington Tallman (“Riley Andersen”) Liza Lapira (“Disgust”) Tony Hale (“Fear”) Lewis Black (“Anger”) Phyllis Smith (“Sadness”)

The mockumentary-style series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.

All four episodes of Dream Productions debut December 11, 2024 on Disney+.

