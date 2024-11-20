Get Your First Glimpse of Dream-Making Magic in New Trailer for Pixar’s “Dream Productions”

The limited series is set between Inside Out and Inside Out 2

The new limited series from Pixar Animation Studios, Dream Productions, is only a few weeks away from its debut on Disney+, and fans can get excited for the new series with a brand new trailer.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios has debuted a new trailer for their original limited series coming to Disney+, Dream Productions.

Taking place in between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2 , Dream Productions is an all-new series that follows the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true – every night, on time and on budget.

Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams.

also features the voices of Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Ally Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith. The hilarious, mockumentary-style series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.

Check out the full trailer below, and catch Dream Productions when it arrives on Disney+ on December 11th.