Get Your First Glimpse of Dream-Making Magic in New Trailer for Pixar’s “Dream Productions”

The new limited series from Pixar Animation Studios, Dream Productions, is only a few weeks away from its debut on Disney+, and fans can get excited for the new series with a brand new trailer.
What’s Happening:
- Pixar Animation Studios has debuted a new trailer for their original limited series coming to Disney+, Dream Productions.
- Taking place in between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2, Dream Productions is an all-new series that follows the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true – every night, on time and on budget.
- In the four-episode series, Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions.
- Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams.
- Dream Productions also features the voices of Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Ally Maki, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith.
- The hilarious, mockumentary-style series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.
- Check out the full trailer below, and catch Dream Productions when it arrives on Disney+ on December 11th.
