“Dream Productions” Knocks “Win Or Lose” Out Of The Park As Pixar Reveals New Release Dates For Disney+ Series

Pixar has revealed more about their two new original series coming to Disney+ while simultaneously revealing a bit of a shakeup in their release dates.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios has released a new spot for their two new original series coming to Disney+ in the coming months.

Not only does the new spot showcase the new Dream Productions (based on the hit films Inside Out and Inside Out 2) and Win Or Lose (the first long form series from Pixar Animation Studios), the spot also reveals a shake up in the premiere dates for the two programs.

The highly-anticipated and long-delayed Win Or Lose has been pushed back once again. Previously set to release on December 6th of this year, Win Or Lose will now debut on February 19th, 2025.

has been pushed back once again. Previously set to release on December 6th of this year, will now debut on February 19th, 2025. Now, this puts the new Dream Productions limited four episode series forward, now debuting on December 11th of this year, following the incredible box office success of Inside Out 2, which is currently the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

limited four episode series forward, now debuting on December 11th of this year, following the incredible box office success of which is currently the highest-grossing animated film of all time. The new series, teased around the time of Inside Out 2’ s release, before later being formally announced, was showcased at this year’s D23: Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim with a promised release date in 2025 (which has now been moved forward). The series follows the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true—every night, on time and on budget, thanks to acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell). Riley’s growing up and her core Emotions are on the job helping her navigate, but now Paula is facing a nightmare of her own: her signature combination of dreams featuring Rainbow Unicorn and copious amounts of glitter just isn’t working anymore. To try and save her career, Paula teams up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), an overly confident daydream director looking for his next big break.

s release, before later being formally announced, was showcased at this year’s D23: Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim with a promised release date in 2025 (which has now been moved forward). The series follows the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true—every night, on time and on budget, thanks to acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell). Riley’s growing up and her core Emotions are on the job helping her navigate, but now Paula is facing a nightmare of her own: her signature combination of dreams featuring Rainbow Unicorn and copious amounts of glitter just isn’t working anymore. To try and save her career, Paula teams up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), an overly confident daydream director looking for his next big break. Meanwhile, Win Or Lose, which fans have been waiting for since it was officially announced during Disney’s Investor Day back in 2020, was also showcased at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, allowing those in attendance a peek at the first episode of the series, along with the promised date of December 6th (now pushed back into February of 2025).

which fans have been waiting for since it was officially announced during Disney’s Investor Day back in 2020, was also showcased at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, allowing those in attendance a peek at the first episode of the series, along with the promised date of December 6th (now pushed back into February of 2025). Pixar Animation Studios’ first-ever original long-form animated series, follows the Pickles, a co-ed middle school softball team, in the week leading up to their championship game. Each episode offers a look inside the off-the-field life of a character—a player, their parent, the umpire—revealing their funny, emotional and always relatable point of view in a unique visual style.

Dream Productions arrives on December 11th, Win Or Lose arrives on February 19th, both available to subscribers of Disney+.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now