Fourth Season of ABC News Studios’ “Wild Crime” Series to Focus on the 2012 Disappearance of Samantha Koenig

The fourth season of ABC News Studios’ popular true-crime docuseries, Wild Crime: Eleven Skulls, will delve into the haunting 2012 disappearance of Samantha Koenig.

What’s Happening:

Wild Crime: Eleven Skulls will focus on the haunting 2012 disappearance of Samantha Koenig, an 18-year-old Anchorage barista last seen leaving her place of work with an unknown man on a dark winter night.

will focus on the haunting 2012 disappearance of Samantha Koenig, an 18-year-old Anchorage barista last seen leaving her place of work with an unknown man on a dark winter night. The search for Koenig leads FBI and police from Alaska’s wilderness to the remote forests of Washington’s Olympic National Park and all the way to rural Vermont, exposing the identity of a psychopathic serial killer.

The four-part docuseries includes never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews with notable figures in the Israel Keyes case, including FBI lead investigators, officers from the Anchorage Police Department, expert profilers from the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit and more.

Through personal accounts from friends and relatives of Keyes’ victims, the docuseries provides an intimate look at the devastating impact of his crimes and the complex investigation that unraveled his dark, hidden life.

This marks the fourth season of ABC News Studio’s Wild Crime series, which chronicles notable crimes committed in and around America’s most majestic wilderness and the elite detectives who investigate them.

series, which chronicles notable crimes committed in and around America’s most majestic wilderness and the elite detectives who investigate them. Seasons one through three of Wild Crime are now available to stream on Hulu

are now available to stream on Wild Crime: Eleven Skulls begins streaming Thursday, December 5th, exclusively on Hulu.

More Hulu News: