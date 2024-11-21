15th Annual “CMA Country Christmas” Returns to ABC on December 3rd

The hosts and performers for this year’s CMA Country Christmas on ABC have been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Set to be hosted by Country music stars Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, CMA Country Christmas was filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience.
- Some of country music’s biggest stars will perform Christmas classic, including:
- Grant and Yearwood performing “Sing Your Praise To The Lord” and “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”
- Grant performing “Tennessee Christmas” and Yearwood delivers a fun and festive Christmas medley
- forKING + COUNTRY with Carin León (“O Come, O Come Emmanuel”)
- Cody Johnson (“White Christmas”) and (“I’ll Be Home For Christmas”)
- Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer (“Man With The Bag”)
- Jon Pardi (“400 Horsepower Sleigh”)
- CeCe Winans (“Joy To The World”)
- CMA Country Christmas has been a tradition on ABC since 2010, ringing in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances.
- CMA Country Christmas airs Tuesday, December 3rd at 8/7c on ABC and next day on Hulu and Disney+.
