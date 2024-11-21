15th Annual “CMA Country Christmas” Returns to ABC on December 3rd

This year’s holiday television special will be hosted by Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood.

The hosts and performers for this year’s CMA Country Christmas on ABC have been revealed.

Set to be hosted by Country music stars Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, CMA Country Christmas was filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience.

Some of country music's biggest stars will perform Christmas classic, including:
Grant and Yearwood performing "Sing Your Praise To The Lord" and "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"
Grant performing "Tennessee Christmas" and Yearwood delivers a fun and festive Christmas medley
forKING + COUNTRY with Carin León ("O Come, O Come Emmanuel")
Cody Johnson ("White Christmas") and ("I'll Be Home For Christmas")
Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer ("Man With The Bag")
Jon Pardi ("400 Horsepower Sleigh")
CeCe Winans ("Joy To The World")

CMA Country Christmas has been a tradition on ABC since 2010, ringing in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances.

CMA Country Christmas airs Tuesday, December 3rd at 8/7c on ABC and next day on Hulu Disney+

