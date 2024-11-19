New “20/20” Documents the Search and Capture of Ohio Serial Killer Following Survivor’s 911 Call

This week’s brand-new edition of ABC’s 20/20 documents the search and capture of a serial killer in an Ohio college town following a survivor’s 911 call.
What’s Happening:
- When authorities received a desperate 911 call in the quiet college town of Ashland, Ohio, law enforcement officers raced into action to find a kidnapped woman, not knowing that saving her would lead to the capture of a serial killer.
- Following the survivor’s whispered plea for help, a skilled detective helped solve this complex and dangerous case following a game of cat-and-mouse with the then-suspect Shawn Grate.
- Drawing a parallel to Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs, Detective Mager became Grate’s obsession.
- Thirty-three hours of a strategically crafted interrogation and unwavering resolve, Detective Mager uncovered Grate’s horrifying secrets, which resulted in his confession to the kidnapping and murders of five women across Ohio.
- 20/20 features exclusive interviews and expert analysis with law enforcement detectives Kim Mager, Brian Evans and Curt Dorsey, as well as 911 dispatcher Sara Miller and additional interviews with friends and family of some of the victims.
- ABC News correspondent John Quiñones reports in an all-new episode of 20/20, airing Friday, November 22nd (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
