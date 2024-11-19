“Scandal” Alum Scott Foley Set for Recurring Role in Season 3 of “Will Trent”

Scandal alum Scott Foley is returning to ABC for a recurring role in season 3 of Will Trent.
What’s Happening:
- Scott Foley has joined the cast of ABC‘s hit series Will Trent in a recurring role.
- Special Agent Will Trent (Ramon Rodriguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Now, he uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
- TVLine reports that Foley will play Dr. Seth McDale, “the confident and down-to-earth head of emergency medicine at a local hospital and Angie’s new romantic interest,” according to the official character breakdown.
- He’s not the only addition to the cast this season, as Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) has been cast in the series-regular role of Marion Alba, “a charismatic, confident Assistant District Attorney new to Atlanta. After her first encounter with Will falls flat, the pair is surprised to learn that they must work together to investigate a crime in the world of Atlanta gangs.”
- The introductions of these characters follow the break-up of Will and Angie in the 2nd season finale.
- The third season of Will Trent, which will consist of 18 episodes, premieres Tuesday, January 7th at 8/7c on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
More ABC News:
- Brenda Song to Guest Star in Tim Allen’s New ABC Comedy Series “Shifting Gears”
- “Inside the NBA” Set to Air on ESPN and ABC Following Legal Battle
- Countdown to “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” with Special Edition of ABC’s “20/20″
- Conan O’Brien Tapped to Host 97th Oscars on ABC
- ABC’s “Lucky 13″ Loses Out on a Second Season
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now