“Scandal” Alum Scott Foley Set for Recurring Role in Season 3 of “Will Trent”

Foley will play Dr. Seth McDale in the upcoming third season, which premieres on Tuesday, January 7th.

Scott Foley has joined the cast of ABC‘s hit series Will Trent in a recurring role.

Special Agent Will Trent (Ramon Rodriguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, he uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

He’s not the only addition to the cast this season, as Gina Rodriguez Jane the Virgin ) has been cast in the series-regular role of Marion Alba, “a charismatic, confident Assistant District Attorney new to Atlanta. After her first encounter with Will falls flat, the pair is surprised to learn that they must work together to investigate a crime in the world of Atlanta gangs.”

The introductions of these characters follow the break-up of Will and Angie in the 2nd season finale

The third season of Will Trent, which will consist of 18 episodes, premieres Tuesday, January 7th at 8/7c on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

