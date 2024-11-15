Countdown to “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” with Special Edition of ABC’s “20/20”

Hosted by Luke Bryan, “Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards – A Special Edition of 20/20” will air Tuesday, November 19th on ABC.
ABC News will countdown to this year’s CMA Awards with an exclusive, all-access journey into the world of country music during a special edition of 20/20.

  • Ahead of The 58th Annual CMA Awards, which airs Wednesday, November 20th on ABC, a special edition of 20/20 will provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at some of country music’s top stars.
  • During the special, Jason Aldean sits down for a candid discussion on his long career history in Las Vegas from his new Jason Aldean Kitchen+Bar Vegas location and surprises first responders from 2017’s Route 91 Harvest Festival with an intimate performance.
  • Then, CMA Award host Luke Bryan’s fellow American Idol judge Carrie Underwood takes fans behind the scenes of her long-running “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency,” while Blake Shelton shows us around his Ole Red Las Vegas bar on the Strip and opens up about his family life and upcoming residency.
  • Keith Urban reflects on his new album “High” and his Las Vegas residency, and Shaboozey talks about his breakthrough year, including his multi-platinum hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

  • Thomas Rhett shares a behind-the-scenes look at life on the road and being a father of four ahead of his Las Vegas limited residency in December, while winner Carly Pearce gives us an all-access pass for her “hummingbird” world-tour stop in Las Vegas.
  • Dustin Lynch, Brandi Cyrus and the trailblazing YEEDM DJ duo VAVO provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at their performances at the Professional Bull Riders after-party, offering a unique glimpse into the vibrant world of country music nightlife in Las Vegas.
  • Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards – A Special Edition of 20/20, hosted by Luke Bryan, airs Tuesday, November 19th, at 10:01 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

