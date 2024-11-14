New Episode of ABC’s “20/20” Shares a “Fatal Disguise” That Rocked Atlanta

After a man is killed while dropping off his child at preschool, an ever wacky case of "demons" and secret relationships come to the forefront.
A high profile Atlanta murder takes center stage in tomorrow night’s episode of 20/20.

What’s Happening:

  • After a mysterious figure is found lurking outside of a man’s home, he is shot and killed just days later.
  • The murder of Rusty Sneiderman took over Atlanta news coverage as the search for answers surrounding his death began.
  • As the case began to gain traction, the investigation found Hemy Neuman to be the gunman, who happened to be Rusty’s wife’s work supervisor.
  • Add in an insanity defense, a demon, and an at-work relationship and the case became far wilder than anyone could have guessed.
  • 20/20 will share new evidence on the case, along with interviews with those directly involved in the case.
  • Led by Deborah Roberts, Fatal Disguise airs during Friday’s episode of 20/20 at 9pm EST on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

