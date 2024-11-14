New Episode of ABC’s “20/20” Shares a “Fatal Disguise” That Rocked Atlanta

A high profile Atlanta murder takes center stage in tomorrow night’s episode of 20/20.
What’s Happening:
- After a mysterious figure is found lurking outside of a man’s home, he is shot and killed just days later.
- The murder of Rusty Sneiderman took over Atlanta news coverage as the search for answers surrounding his death began.
- As the case began to gain traction, the investigation found Hemy Neuman to be the gunman, who happened to be Rusty’s wife’s work supervisor.
- Add in an insanity defense, a demon, and an at-work relationship and the case became far wilder than anyone could have guessed.
- 20/20 will share new evidence on the case, along with interviews with those directly involved in the case.
- Led by Deborah Roberts, Fatal Disguise airs during Friday’s episode of 20/20 at 9pm EST on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.
More ABC News:
- ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” Explores What Caused the Sinking of a Superyacht
- ABC's "Lucky 13" Loses Out on a Second Season
- ABC Audio Investigates the Struggle for Survival of the Navajo Nation in Fourth Season of “Reclaimed” Podcast
- ABC Announces Midseason Premiere Dates, Including New Series, Midseason Returns, and Hulu Favorites on Network TV