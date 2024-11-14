ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” Explores What Caused the Sinking of a Superyacht

A new edition of ABC News Studios IMPACT x Nightline explores what happened when a luxury superyacht sank off the coast of Italy in just 16 minutes.
What’s Happening:
- Now streaming on Hulu, the latest edition of IMPACT x Nightline delves into the final moments of the Bayesian, one of the rarest sailing yachts in the world owned by billionaire Mike Lynch.
- This came after Lynch had been given a second chance at freedom after avoiding decades in prison in a fraud trial. However, his new lease on life lasted only 74 days as he and his teen daughter were then reported dead, along with five others, in the sinking of his sailing yacht.
- IMPACT x Nightline investigates what could have caused the world-class yacht to sink and exclusively speaks to those who can paint a portrait of the man called Britain’s Bill Gates.
- Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang sits down for new, exclusive interviews with those close to Mike Lynch, and relatives of the superyacht sinking victims, including Greg Morvillo, brother of Lynch’s defense attorney Chris Morvillo, and Marko Kresojevic and Benedict Macklow-Smith, close friends of Hannah Lynch, the youngest of those deceased in the sinking.
- Additional new interviews include the following:
- Captain Glenn Shephard, sailing yacht captain and reality star on Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht
- Danny Fortson, correspondent for The Sunday Times and host of the Danny in the Valley podcast
- Dan Lenard, co-founder and chief of design, Nuvolari Lenard
- Susannah Gurdon, a friend of the Lynch Family
- Reid Weingarten, defense attorney for Mike Lynch
- Marcello Meli, shipbroker, Luise Group
- Stewart Campbell, editor in chief, Boat International Media
- Patrick Jacob, a friend of the Lynch Family
- IMPACT x Nightline – Gone in 16 Minutes: Sinking of The Superyacht is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now