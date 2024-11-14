ABC’s “Lucky 13” Loses Out on a Second Season

It seems that Lucky 13 wasn’t so lucky, as the ABC game show has been canceled after one season.
What’s Happening:
- TVLine reports that Lucky 13, ABC’s most recent game show format hosted by Shaq and Gina Rodriguez, will not be returning for a second season.
- According to reports, the series didn’t “generate enough ad revenue” for the show’s producer, Studio 1.
- The show was formatted around a series of 13 true-or-false questions in order to win $1 million.
- Ratings wise, the show was comparable to ABC’s other summer game shows, but it seems that the money just wasn’t there for the producing company.
