ABC’s “Lucky 13” Loses Out on a Second Season

The ABC game show has officially ended after ten episodes.
It seems that Lucky 13 wasn’t so lucky, as the ABC game show has been canceled after one season.

  • TVLine reports that Lucky 13, ABC’s most recent game show format hosted by Shaq and Gina Rodriguez, will not be returning for a second season.
  • According to reports, the series didn’t “generate enough ad revenue” for the show’s producer, Studio 1.
  • The show was formatted around a series of 13 true-or-false questions in order to win $1 million.
  • Ratings wise, the show was comparable to ABC’s other summer game shows, but it seems that the money just wasn’t there for the producing company.

