ABC’s “Lucky 13” Loses Out on a Second Season

It seems that Lucky 13 wasn’t so lucky, as the ABC game show has been canceled after one season.

What’s Happening:

TVLine reports

According to reports, the series didn’t “generate enough ad revenue” for the show’s producer, Studio 1.

The show was formatted around a series of 13 true-or-false questions in order to win $1 million.

Ratings wise, the show was comparable to ABC’s other summer game shows, but it seems that the money just wasn’t there for the producing company.

More ABC News: