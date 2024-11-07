Details Revealed for the 2024 Disney Ultimate Toy Drive

The Walt Disney Company has announced details for the 2024 Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company has unveiled its 2024 Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, aimed at supporting the Marine Toys for Tots Program, which has provided millions of toys to underprivileged children during the holiday season.
- Good Morning America featured an exclusive report on this new campaign, showcasing the contributions of three unsung heroes from Toys for Tots, Sergeant Christos Toromanides, GypC Serna, and Staff Sergeant Xavier Montaie.
- In an effort to raise awareness among its audience, Disney is offering additional support to Toys for Tots through a newly produced public service announcement called “Dear Santa.”
- This announcement features a voiceover by Gina Rodriguez, recognized for her performances in Will Trent, Not Dead Yet, and Jane the Virgin, along with a special appearance by a Marine, highlighting a young girl's quest to spread joy.
- The PSA will be aired in rotation throughout the campaign on Disney's television networks and streaming platforms, including ABC, ABC Owned Television Stations, Disney+, Freeform, FX, Hulu, and National Geographic.
How to Participate:
- You are invited to participate in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive by contributing a toy online at DisneyStore.com/ToyDrive until December 24, 2024. Or donations of new, unwrapped toys can be made in person in any U.S. Disney Store, the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, or at designated locations within Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, with the in-person donation period running until December 13, 2024.
- Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney community in Rancho Mirage, California, will be organizing toy collections. Visitors to the Cotino Sales Studio are invited to participate by donating a new, unwrapped toy during regular business hours.
- Toy collections will be showcased by the ABC-owned television stations across various locations, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno, as well as during in-person film screenings and events.
See the Campaign in Action:
- Disney networks, including ESPN's GetUp! and First Take, as well as ABC and ABC News programs like Good Morning America, The View, Tamron Hall, and Wheel of Fortune, will highlight stories connected to the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive and Toys for Tots.
- These segments are designed to promote the spirit of giving and share the importance of supporting communities in need during this time of year.
- This holiday season, the initiative will showcase an extraordinary journey with Mickey Mouse, designed to create even more joyful experiences for children in need.
What They’re Saying:
- Lisa Haines, senior vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility, The Walt Disney Company: “We are proud to continue Walt’s legacy and give the gift of happiness to children and families in need this holiday season with our good friends at Toys for Tots. This year’s Disney Ultimate Toy Drive promises to be one of the biggest yet as our employees, cast members, and fans across the country continue to serve our communities and bring them together with a little Disney magic.”
- Lieutenant General Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), president and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation: “Last year, Disney helped Toys for Tots achieve a record year delivering joy and the magic of the holidays to over 10 million children in need. Sadly, the need is even greater this year. However, with the generous support from our friends at Disney, their Ultimate Toy Drive will once again propel needed support in communities throughout the U.S. allowing Toys for Tots to fulfill the holiday dreams of our country’s economically disadvantaged children who otherwise might be forgotten.”
