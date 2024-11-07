Opportunities to Save at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Huge savings can be found at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex with exclusive deals for Veterans Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.
What’s Happening:
- Savings are available at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex with special offers for Veterans Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.
Veterans Day:
- From November 11 to 17, 2024, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will honor veterans by offering free admission to active duty, retired, and reserve military personnel.
- This promotion includes a 50 percent discount for up to four guests accompanying them.
- Veterans and U.S. service members have the option to buy admission either at will call or the information center, as well as online at KennedySpaceCenter.com through ID.me.
- To receive the complimentary or discounted admission, individuals must confirm their status by presenting an active-duty military ID, a retired military ID, a valid driver's license indicating veteran status, a Choose VA veteran's ID card, or DD214 documentation.
- All admission tickets for veterans are only valid on the date they are purchased.
Black Friday:
- From November 25 to November 29, 2024, the 13-month Atlantis annual passes will be offered at a discounted rate of $94 plus tax for adults and $65 plus tax for children.
- Holders of these passes will have access to the visitor complex for the remainder of 2024 and throughout 2025, with the passes set to expire on December 31, 2025.
- Guests need to redeem their passes by December 28, 2024.
- This promotion will only be available through the call center at 855-433-4210 and online beginning November 25.
Cyber Monday:
- On December 2, 2024, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will celebrate the 55th anniversary of Apollo by offering a $20 discount on admission.
- This special one-day promotion lowers the price of adult tickets to $55 plus tax and child tickets to $45 plus tax, with the offer available until December 28, 2024.
- This exclusive Cyber Monday deal will be accessible online and via the Call Center at 855-433-4210 on December 2.
More Recent News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com