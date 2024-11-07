“Beyond” from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack “Moana 2” Available Now

The “Moana 2” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack can be pre-ordered ahead of its November 22 release date.

The song "Beyond" from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack of Moana 2 has been released ahead of the full soundtrack, which will be available on November 22.

What’s Happening:

The end credit song "Beyond" from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film and Disney Music Group Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Moana 2 , has been released today.

, has been released today. Composed by Grammy Award-winning songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, "Beyond" beautifully captures Moana's adventurous spirit and her connection to her island that extends beyond its borders.

The track is now accessible on all major streaming platforms.

The Moana 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl can be pre-ordered.

The CD version of the Moana 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is also available for pre-order.

This sequel features the return of acclaimed composers Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, both of whom contributed to the original Moana, alongside Barlow & Bear.

Soundtrack Track List:

“Tulou Tagaloa (Sei e Va’ai Mai)” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Te Vaka

“We’re Back” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, Cast

“Tuputupu (The Feast)” Performed by Te Vaka

“Beyond” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho

“My Wish For You (Innocent Warrior)” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Sulata Foa‘i -Amiatu, Matatia Foa‘i, Matthew Ineleo, Opetaia Foa‘i

“Finding the Way” Performed by Olivia Foa‘I, Te Vaka

“What Could Be Better Than This?” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, Hualālai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane

“Get Lost” Performed by Awhimai Fraser

“Can I Get A Chee Hoo?” Performed by Dwayne Johnson

“Mana Vavau” Performed by Dwayne Johnson, Opetaia Foa‘i, Rachel House

“Beyond (Reprise)” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho

“Nuku O Kaiga” Performed by Te Vaka

“Finding The Way (Reprise)” Performed by Te Vaka

“We Know The Way (Te Fenua te Malie)” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, Olivia Foa‘i, Opetaia Foa‘I, Te Vaka

“Beyond (End Credit Version)” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho

“We’re Back (Te Vaka Version)” Performed by Olivia Foa‘I, Te Vaka

What They’re Saying:

Barlow & Bear: "During the process of writing this, we spoke to a lot of people who come from Oceania and the Polynesian Islands, and what rings true to all of them is their deep connection to their heritage and how they honor their ancestors. No matter how daunting this journey is to Moana, she can't refuse it. It scares her but also exhilarates her because it's a call from the ancestors. And the idea that the ocean connects us all is a very big part of Pacific Island culture and wayfinding culture."

Jason Hand, Director: "It's incredibly emotional. When Auli'i sang it, it really blew us away. We were all in tears listening to her."

Auli'i Cravalho: "'Beyond' really impacted me as someone who feels deeply connected to my culture. It's about going beyond what you're capable of, beyond your comfort zone, and not doing it just for yourself, doing it for your people."

