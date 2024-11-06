Listen to New Song from “Moana 2” on SiriusXM’s Disney Hits Station

Thanks to repeated play on the Disney Hits SiriusXM station, fans can now hear what is sure to be a hit song from the upcoming film, Moana 2.
What’s Happening:
- Fans can hear a new song from the upcoming film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana 2, by listening to the Disney Hits channel on SiriusXM.
- All they have to do is tune in to Channel 133, and they can hear the new song, “Beyond,” all day, every hour on the channel.
- The new song, which serves as the traditional “I want” song of the highly-anticipated sequel, is one of eight new songs featured in the movie. It is also one of two songs from the film that Disney has reportedly already submitted for Oscar consideration.
- Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
- Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.
- Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com