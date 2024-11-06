RockLove Jewelry “Moana 2” Locket Available for Pre-Order

RockLove Jewelry has revealed a notable piece of Moana 2 merch with their upcoming Disney X RockLove Disney Moana 2 Sea Star Enameled Locket.
What’s Happening:
- RockLove Jewelry has announced the upcoming Disney X RockLove Disney Moana 2 Sea Star Enameled Locket. The limited edition locket is based off of the one Moana wears in the film.
- The locket is currently available for pre-order at RockLove’s website with an estimated ship date of January 2025. The price is $99.00.
- In the first Moana film, Moana’s locket held the ancient Heart of Te Fiti. In Moana 2, the locket holds a sea star gifted to Moana by her little sister, Simea. The RockLove locket opens to reveal the sea star inside.
- RockLove’s put out jewelry for other notable Disney-related projects in recent months, including an Agatha All Along necklace and several items inspired by Alien: Romulus.
- Additionally, the company released another Moana-inspired locket earlier this year — but it sold out in mere seconds.
What They’re Saying:
- RockLove Jewelry: “Dive into the magic of Moana 2! Get ready to shine with our limited edition, handcrafted locket featuring silver-plated brass, creamy glass pearls & enameled sea star.”
More Moana 2:
- Not surprisingly, the RockLove locket is one of a bevy of Moana 2 tie-in products now available or on the way soon from various companies. Check out Alex’s look at some of the other Moana 2 toys, dolls, accessories and more you can find, while Maxon spotlights even more Moana 2 items that have been announced.
- On top of that, various theater chains are offering up everything from the expected Moana 2 popcorn buckets and soda cups to more unusual items like a nacho collector’s boat and even a poncho (!?) for 4DX screenings. You can see them at Tony’s Moana 2 movie theater novelty item round-up.
- Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
- Moana 2 opens in theaters everywhere on November 27th and so far, the pre-sales have been quite impressive.