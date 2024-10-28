The “Moana 2” Novelty Round-Up

Best just to see the movie at least three times at different theaters.

Today marks the opening of advance ticket sales for the highly anticipated sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana 2, and many of the major theatrical chains have seized the opportunity to show off their special novelties that are arriving at their theaters for the new film, due out on November 27th.

The new sequel reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

To get in on the fun, the theaters have each shared what fun goodies one can get (typically at the concession stand) when they go see the film at their locations, each with a distinct and unique flair. We have our wrap up below, but for more information about what each theater is offering, be sure to click the corresponding link.

Regal locations probably have the widest breadth of Moana 2 goodies and merchandise. Over at the concessions stand, fans can get their hands on a sculptural popcorn bucket featuring Moana and the Ocean itself. An ocean of popcorn, for sure.

Another option provides an entertaining way in which to eat nachos during the screening (or at home!), featuring Moana’s boat, which slides open to reveal a container for chips and cheese.

Included with a 4DX ticket, moviegoers who go to see the film in this unique format will get a Moana 2 poncho. Yes, that’s right…Poncho. This premium format features moving seats and environmental effects…and considering that Moana 2 largely features water, it’s a safe bet that there’s a reason they’re giving these ponchos away. Regal will also offer up Moana 2 Funko Pop! Figures, and more standard fare, like a dome cup and standard metal Moana 2 popcorn bucket.

Moana 2 movie-goers who head over to AMC Theatres can get their hands on a wonderful sipper featuring one of the Kakamora – the pirate coconut-esque creatures who appear in the first film, as well as the upcoming sequel. They can also get a popcorn bucket featuring Moana and imagery from the new film.

A mini-poster is also up for grabs if you see the film in REALD 3D at the theatres. Plus, AMC Stubs members can enter a contest for a chance to win a trip to Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii by seeing the film between its release on November 27th and December 8th.

Alamo Drafthouse locations are offering up one thing that is sure to entice most Disney Fans… pins! Those viewing at these locations get a special Moana 2 mystery pin included with their ticket.

Alamo Drafthouse has also teased that there are five pins and the only way to get all five is to assemble a crew (like Moana does in Moana 2) so you can trade amongst your friends, or return to the Alamo Drafthouse locations while supplies last for another viewing.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Advance tickets for Moana 2 are on sale now, ahead of when it arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.