Regal Movies Showcases New “Moana 2” Novelties Including Full Nacho “Boat”

Moana 2 hype is starting to build more than it already was as Advance Tickets to the film go on sale today, and theaters are sharing their fun movie-themed goodies, like this set from Regal Movies.

What’s Happening:

As advance tickets go on sale for the highly anticipated sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana 2 , Regal Movies has also showcased some of the fun goodies that theater-goers can get their hands on.

To celebrate the new film, Regal Movies is offering a number of fun new novelties that those who head to their theaters can get, including:

A popcorn “bucket” that is more sculptural art than bucket – featuring a figure of Moana with the popcorn compartment taking the shape of the ocean.

A nacho boat that is quite literally a boat – likely to be the huge hit from Regal Movie’s offerings, the boat deck slides open to house nachos and cheese.

Another Popcorn Bucket – that is more aligned with the definition of bucket, with imagery from the film – alongside a similar beverage cup with a domed lid featuring a small sculpt inside of Moana’s boat and ocean.

Regal Movies has also teased Funko Pop figures featuring the movie characters that will likely be sold as well. Interestingly, one can also get an exclusive Moana 2 poncho for free when they purchase a ticket to see the film in 4DX cinemas. Considering the film will take place largely on water, poncho is probably much needed.

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.