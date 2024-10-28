Regal Movies Showcases New “Moana 2” Novelties Including Full Nacho “Boat”

Moana 2 hype is starting to build more than it already was as Advance Tickets to the film go on sale today, and theaters are sharing their fun movie-themed goodies, like this set from Regal Movies.
- As advance tickets go on sale for the highly anticipated sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana 2, Regal Movies has also showcased some of the fun goodies that theater-goers can get their hands on.
- To celebrate the new film, Regal Movies is offering a number of fun new novelties that those who head to their theaters can get, including:
- A popcorn “bucket” that is more sculptural art than bucket – featuring a figure of Moana with the popcorn compartment taking the shape of the ocean.
- A nacho boat that is quite literally a boat – likely to be the huge hit from Regal Movie’s offerings, the boat deck slides open to house nachos and cheese.
- Another Popcorn Bucket – that is more aligned with the definition of bucket, with imagery from the film – alongside a similar beverage cup with a domed lid featuring a small sculpt inside of Moana’s boat and ocean.
- Regal Movies has also teased Funko Pop figures featuring the movie characters that will likely be sold as well. Interestingly, one can also get an exclusive Moana 2 poncho for free when they purchase a ticket to see the film in 4DX cinemas. Considering the film will take place largely on water, poncho is probably much needed.
- Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
- Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.
- Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.
