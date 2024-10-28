Alamo Drafthouse Entices “Moana 2” Fans With Collectible Pins Included With Ticket

Guests will receive one of five with each ticket.

Fans are picking and choosing where they want to go to see the upcoming sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana 2, and Alamo Drafthouse is enticing fans with one of five mystery pins included with their ticket.

What’s Happening:

Alamo Drafthouse is inviting fans to come see the highly-anticipated sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana 2 at their locations while also unveiling five collectible mystery pins.

at their locations while also unveiling five collectible mystery pins. While supplies last, movie-goers can pick up an Alamo-exclusive mystery pin at the box office of their local Alamo Drafthouse, and it’s included with their ticket to Moana 2 .

. The pins are a mystery, but it will be either Moana, Maui, Hei Hei, Pua, or – “a mystery character”- who, based on the image they shared, is one of the Kakamora featured in the film.

With the pins being a mystery, fans will have to assemble a large crew of their own or come back for multiple viewings to collect all five.

reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

