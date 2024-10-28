Contests, Posters, And (Possibly) The Coolest Sipper Ever Call “Moana 2” Fans To AMC Theatres

I am a consumer. I will board my car. Drive to an AMC. And I will acquire that sipper from the concession stand.

AMC Theatres is getting fans' attention (and maybe their money too) with new novelties for the upcoming film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana 2.

What’s Happening:

As Advance Tickets for Moana 2 go on sale today, the different theater chains are each revealing their themed novelties to celebrate the arrival of the highly-anticipated sequel.

AMC Theatres is coming in swinging with a metal popcorn bucket featuring the characters and imagery from the film, but might steal the show with a collectible sipper themed to the Kakamora – the tiny coconut-esque pirate antagonists from the first film who are promised to return in the sequel in some way.

Those viewing the film in REALD 3D at AMC Theatres will also be able to get their hands on a mini-poster for the film. Plus, those who head to AMC Theatres and purchase their tickets there from 11/26-12/8 can enter for a chance to win a trip to Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.