Let’s Rock — RockLove Releases New Xenomorph-Inspired Jewelry

In honor of the release of Alien: Romulus, the jewelry brand has released 5 new products inspired by the series’ iconic monster.
What’s Happening:
- RockLove Jewelry has released a new collaboration in celebration of the Alien series.
- Featuring designs inspired by the Xenomorph, the collection consists of a necklace, an ear cuff, a chain bracelet, a chain necklace, and finger armor.
- Let’s take a peak at the silver plated products:
Alien X RockLove ALIEN Xenomorph Pendant ($85)
Alien X RockLove ALIEN Facehugger Ear Cuff ($60)
Alien X RockLove ALIEN Xenomorph Chain Bracelet ($95)
Alien X RockLove ALIEN Xenomorph Chain Necklace ($125)
Alien X RockLove ALIEN Xenomorph Finger Armour Ring ($85)
