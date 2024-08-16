Let’s Rock — RockLove Releases New Xenomorph-Inspired Jewelry

In honor of the release of Alien: Romulus, the jewelry brand has released 5 new products inspired by the series’ iconic monster.

What’s Happening:

RockLove Jewelry has released a new collaboration in celebration of the Alien series.

series. Featuring designs inspired by the Xenomorph, the collection consists of a necklace, an ear cuff, a chain bracelet, a chain necklace, and finger armor.

Let’s take a peak at the silver plated products:

Alien X RockLove ALIEN Xenomorph Pendant ($85)

Alien X RockLove ALIEN Facehugger Ear Cuff ($60)

Alien X RockLove ALIEN Xenomorph Chain Bracelet ($95)

Alien X RockLove ALIEN Xenomorph Chain Necklace ($125)

Alien X RockLove ALIEN Xenomorph Finger Armour Ring ($85)

The five pieces are available now.

In addition to their official Alien collection, RockLove offers a variety of other fandom inspired jewelry, including Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel.

collection, RockLove offers a variety of other fandom inspired jewelry, including Disney, You can check out the full collection here

