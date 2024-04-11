C2E2 is just a few weeks away and on top of featuring awesome guests the show floor will be filled with exciting merchandise opportunities. This year RockLove jewelry will be making their C2E2 debut and they’re bringing their Star Wars collections to the show!

Get ready Chicago! C2E2’s 2024 showfloor is about to get fancy! Jewelry company RockLove will be making their first ever appearance at the expo and we can’t wait to see them there.

For their inaugural visit to Chi-town RockLove is celebrating with all things Star Wars and will have some of their most popular collections on display and for sale too. Guests will be able to purchase items from: Crystal Lightsaber Collection Kyber Crystal Collection Mini Ships & Droids Collections



In addition to securing unique finds, RockLove will also offer exclusive gift-with-purchase deals, available only on the showfloor. At this time they haven’t announced what those will be, however we speculate it’ll be similar to the offers from SDCC 2023

C2E2 2024 takes place April 26-28 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. Guests can find the RockLove hanging out at booth #321.

