In 2023, as RockLove launched a new Moana collection they also previewed a gorgeous necklace based on the Heart of Te Fiti. After a short delay, the ultra limited piece finally is making its debut this week and Moana fans will not want to miss out on this unique locket.

What’s Happening:

The ocean chose Moana to return the Heart of Te Fiti and now, thanks to RockLove it can choose you too! The fan forward jewelry company is expanding their Moana collection with a stunning limited edition locket that’s fit for a goddess.

Last fall, RockLove shared a sneak peek Moana Heart of Te Fiti Abalone Locket that resembles the necklace Moana wears in the film. For this iteration, the piece is a modern take on Moana's cherished talisman designed in a way that's comfortable for everyday wear.

Heart of Te Fiti Abalone Locket that resembles the necklace Moana wears in the film. For this iteration, the piece is a modern take on Moana’s cherished talisman designed in a way that’s comfortable for everyday wear. So how limited is this necklace? There are only 50 units total and each is engraved with a series number between #1-#50. The lockets contain unique patterns of rainbow luster and no two will ever be alike.

The outside of the locket is made of nickel-free sterling silver, features hand sculpted elements, and a lovely pattern consisting of sustainable and ethically sourced genuine abalone (more information below).

Inside is the stunning green heart of Te Fiti with its signature swirl sculpt. The stone itself is genuine green agate that has been hand carved, and it is secured to the locket and cannot be removed. RockLove states that the Heart of Te Fiti is “a treasure too precious to risk loss!”

A lovely sterling silver woven rope chain completes the ensemble and features a signature tag and elegant extender so you can find the most comfortable fit.

RockLove’s Limited Edition Heart of Te Fiti Locket launches on April 25th at 9am PT and sells for $365.

Edition size is 50 and each piece is uniquely numbered.

Disney | RockLove Disney's Moana Heart of Te Fiti Abalone Locket – Limited Edition of 50 units – $365

Sustainable & Ethically Sourced Abalone:

“Abalone is one of the most famous and favorite marine creature delicacies in Eastern dishes (China, Korea, Japan, Thailand, etc), and due to its popularity, great care is put into sustainable commercial abalone farming. Once the abalone is harvested for food, the beautiful shell is leftover as waste, but due its magnificent rainbow luster, the shell has become a valuable and sought after biproduct for many industries including inlay in jewelry, high end furniture, and musical instruments. RockLove has specifically chosen the mosaic design as it is the MOST sustainable way to utilize 100% of the abalone shell, while also allowing us to inlay around the gracefully curved edges of the rounded locket shape.”

