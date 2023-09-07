Hei Hei! A New Disney x RockLove Moana Collection is Launching Next Week

Jewelry brand RockLove is embracing an island and ocean vibe with their next Disney-inspired collection which is themed to Moana.

Just like it did for Moana, the ocean is calling to RockLove and they’ve answered with a series of beautiful jewelry pieces featuring tropical colors and flowers, Moana’s animal friends Pua and Hei Hei, and even Maui’s legendary hook.

The handcrafted sterling silver pieces span pendant necklaces, rings, and stud earrings. Select pieces are finished in plated rose gold, or embellished with cubic zirconia crystals.

Crystal Wave Necklace and Ring

These selections are handcrafted in polished sterling silver and are inspired by the whirling wave from the title treatment of Disney’s Moana and the playful water she encounters on the beach. Both are embodied by an ombre of aquamarine, turquoise, and blue zircon glittering jewels reminiscent of the sea. The ring features a petite sculpted conch shell too.

Disney | RockLove DISNEY MOANA Crystal Wave Necklace – $145

Disney | RockLove DISNEY MOANA Crystal Wave Ring – $75

Hei Hei and Pua Pendant Necklaces

Moana’s animal friends join the RockLove collection and are handcrafted in polished sterling silver. Hei Hei is antiqued while Pua’s signature spotted markings are hand-painted in soft grey premium enamel. Each comes with an adjustable sterling silver cable chain with signature tag and graceful extender weight.

Disney | RockLove DISNEY MOANA Heihei Necklace – $125

Disney | RockLove DISNEY MOANA Pua Necklace – $125

Maui’s Hook

This gorgeous pendant is antiqued and features detailed engraving on every surface. The hook free slides along an adjustable sterling silver cable chain with signature tag and graceful extender weight.

Disney | RockLove DISNEY MOANA Maui Hook Necklace – $90

Plumeria Charm Necklace and Earrings

RockLove is diving back to the film’s opening where baby Moana discovers the ocean’s playful side! The necklace is handcrafted in sterling silver and includes three pendants: a petite conch shell, a plumeria blossom, and the whirling wave symbol. It’s also engraved with the words: “The ocean is calling.” Like the plumeria charm, the stud earrings are sterling silver and plated in rose gold.

Disney | RockLove DISNEY MOANA Plumeria Charm Necklace – $99

Disney | RockLove DISNEY MOANA Plumeria Stud Earrings – $55

This fall, RockLove will bring fans the Heart of Te Fiti, or rather a replica stone that looks remarkably like the piece Moana returns to the goddess! The stone will be available as a necklace and the design is crafted in heirloom quality. RockLove anticipated a Holiday 2023 launch so stay tuned!

