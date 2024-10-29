“Moana 2” Breaks Animated Feature Day 1 Ticket Presale Record for 2024 at Fandango

Fandango has shared that Moana 2 has broken the 2024 record for the most ticket presales on the first day for an animated feature.
What’s Happening:
- Presale tickets for Moana 2 became available yesterday and the highly anticipated sequel is already breaking records.
- Fandango shared today that the film has already sold more tickets (in regards to first-day advance ticket sales) out of all animated films in 2024.
- While a specific number has not been stated, the note of the record itself makes it higher than the extremely successful Inside Out 2, as well as other popular movies this year, such as Deadpool & Wolverine and the equally as anticipated Wicked.
- Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
- The voice cast features returning stars Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Maui), Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana’s new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.
- Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.
- Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.
