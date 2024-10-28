Fans Can Channel Their Spirit of Moana With New “Moana 2” Contest To Win A Trip To Aulani and More

As the anticipation continues to build for the upcoming Moana 2, fans can take inspiration from the original and take to social media, sharing a video following one of four prompts to win a number of prizes from Disney Animation, including a trip to Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Animation is hosting a special contest that will give fans the chance to win a vacation package for four to experience Hawaii and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina.
- The “Join Moana’s Crew” Contest asks fans to submit videos to win a number of prizes and even potentially be featured on Disney+.
- To enter, fans needs to simply take to social media and share a video responding to one of four prompts with the hashtag #DisneyMoana2Contest on Instagram OR TikTok.
- The prompts are:
- “Dance Like Moana” – where fans are asked to show off their Moana-inspired dance moves using the specified audio and video. Note: This is the only prompt in which contestants can use music in their video.
- “Give Us Your Best Chee-Hoo” – where fans have to make their video motivating their crew to give the biggest and most creative “Chee-Hoo” possible. You know, like Maui.
- “Who Are Your Pua and Hei Hei?” – Moana’s sidekicks are always by her side, so fans need to show off who the Pua and Hei Hei in their life are.
- “Make Food For The Journey” – Taking inspiration from Moana, in this prompt fans are asked to make a specialty dish and show off their culinary skills.
- Contestants who participate will have the chance to win:
- 1 Grand Prize – vacation package for four to Hawaii and Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, along with a signed, limited edition Moana 2 lithograph art print signed by the filmmakers, and a Moana 2 prize pack featuring assorted Moana 2 merchandise.
- 1 First Prize – A trip for four to the Walt Disney Animation Studios for a behind the scenes tour of the studio, along with a signed, limited edition Moana 2 lithograph art print signed by the filmmakers, and a Moana 2 prize pack featuring assorted Moana 2 merchandise.
- 1 of18 Second Prizes – A signed, limited edition Moana 2 lithograph art print signed by the filmmakers, and a Moana 2 prize pack featuring assorted Moana 2 merchandise.
- The contest is now open and closes on November 11th, 2024 at 11:59 PM PT. For more information and the official rules, and more about those four prompts, check out the official site here.
- Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.
