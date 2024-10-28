Fans Can Channel Their Spirit of Moana With New “Moana 2” Contest To Win A Trip To Aulani and More

Fans can follow one of four prompts for their chance to win

As the anticipation continues to build for the upcoming Moana 2, fans can take inspiration from the original and take to social media, sharing a video following one of four prompts to win a number of prizes from Disney Animation, including a trip to Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa.

What’s Happening:

Disney Animation is hosting a special contest that will give fans the chance to win a vacation package for four to experience Hawaii and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina.

The “Join Moana’s Crew” Contest asks fans to submit videos to win a number of prizes and even potentially be featured on Disney+

To enter, fans needs to simply take to social media and share a video responding to one of four prompts with the hashtag #DisneyMoana2Contest on Instagram OR TikTok.

The prompts are: “Dance Like Moana” – where fans are asked to show off their Moana -inspired dance moves using the specified audio and video. Note: This is the only prompt in which contestants can use music in their video. “Give Us Your Best Chee-Hoo” – where fans have to make their video motivating their crew to give the biggest and most creative “Chee-Hoo” possible. You know, like Maui. “Who Are Your Pua and Hei Hei?” – Moana’s sidekicks are always by her side, so fans need to show off who the Pua and Hei Hei in their life are. “Make Food For The Journey” – Taking inspiration from Moana, in this prompt fans are asked to make a specialty dish and show off their culinary skills.



Calling all fans 📣 Enter the “Join Moana’s Crew” contest and you could see your video on @DisneyPlus! Go to https://t.co/OJnCmv6hQf for more info! #DisneyMoana2Contest pic.twitter.com/W8OOhSGvS6 — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) October 28, 2024

Contestants who participate will have the chance to win: 1 Grand Prize – vacation package for four to Hawaii and Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, along with a signed, limited edition Moana 2 lithograph art print signed by the filmmakers, and a Moana 2 prize pack featuring assorted Moana 2 merchandise. 1 First Prize – A trip for four to the Walt Disney Animation Studios for a behind the scenes tour of the studio, along with a signed, limited edition Moana 2 lithograph art print signed by the filmmakers, and a Moana 2 prize pack featuring assorted Moana 2 merchandise. 1 of18 Second Prizes – A signed, limited edition Moana 2 lithograph art print signed by the filmmakers, and a Moana 2 prize pack featuring assorted Moana 2 merchandise.

The contest is now open and closes on November 11th, 2024 at 11:59 PM PT. For more information and the official rules, and more about those four prompts, check out the official site here.

Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.