Catch A Sneak Peek Of New Song From “Moana 2,” “Beyond” In New Featurette

It's this installment's "How Far I'll Go"

Walt Disney Animation Studios is giving fans a sneak peek of a new (potentially award winning) song and recording sessions in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Moana 2.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios has shared a new video showing off some behind-the-scenes fun of their highly anticipated sequel, Moana 2 .

. In this featurette, we got a look at the vocal recording sessions of Auli’i Cravalho, who is reprising her role as Moana, and Dwayne Johnson who has returned as the demigod, Maui.

We also get a special peek and first listen to the new song from the film (one of eight!), “Beyond,” which serves as the traditional “I want” song for the sequel and is one of two songs that Disney has reportedly already submitted for Oscar consideration

Along with the recording session footage, we also get a look at some fun new visuals from the film, building even more anticipation for the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2016 original.

reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.