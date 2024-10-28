Celebrate The Arrival of “Moana 2” With Special Fan Event At Historic El Capitan Theatre

Along with the fan event, the movie landmark will also be hosting early screenings.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the latest sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana 2, and the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is hosting a special fan event to celebrate the film’s release.

What’s Happening:

The historic El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles has announced a special fan event for the highly anticipated sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana 2 .

. The special event takes place one night only, on the opening night of the new film, November 27th.

The event includes a reserved seat, a character straw clip, color changing water bottle, collectible tin with popcorn, fountain drink, and the event credential.

Plus, an appearance from Moana will take place on stage, likely ahead of the film.

Fans can experience this one time only event at the historic theater in Hollywood for $68 per person, taking place on November 27th at 7:00 PM.

For tickets to the fan event, be sure to head over to the official website of the theater, here.

If you can’t make it to the fan event, screenings of the film will still take place at the theater, including early screenings on Tuesday November 26th. For show times and availability, be sure to check out the official site here.

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.